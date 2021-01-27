SC passes 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

2,621 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 additional deaths were reported on Jan. 27.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state surpassed a deadly milestone with 88 additional deaths reported on Wednesday. That means there are now 6,030 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 9 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 643 probable deaths.

The state passed 5,000 deaths earlier in the month.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 25.

There were 2,621 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 2,140 new hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, with 437 of those patients in intensive care and 281 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Confirmed and probable cases: 384,556/42,675

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,030/643

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,760,665

10,470 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

25% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.