CAYCE, S.C. — An employee at Amazon's fulfillment facility in Cayce has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirms.

News19 is reporting the news after receiving concerned messages from employees and family members of people who worked at the facility.

Amazon confirms they notified other employees of the positive test. They said they've also told employees who had close contact with the employee to not return to the site and self-quarantine for 14 days. They said those employees will still be paid.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," said Timothy Carter, an Amazon spokesperson. "We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."

RELATED: Here are 34 companies hiring or offering work from home positions

RELATED: 65,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment in one week due to virus

The company said they've implemented a series of preventative safety measures for employees, delivery, and transportation partners.

Increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few.

Adjusted practices to ensure social distancing within our buildings, including the following:

No stand-up meetings during shifts – all business essential information will be shared via boards near main areas and through conversations with managers, or HR team members

Moving chairs and spreading out tables in breakrooms

Shift start times and break times are being staggered to promote social distancing

Suspended exit screening until further notice to ensure ease of movement near main entrances

Enabled temporary cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers

Training will take place in small formats and with in-app training tools and other equipment

Requiring employees to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell and have adjusted attendance policies to support this.

Requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes.

Asked employees to defer non-essential travel.

Moved to video-based interviews for the majority of our candidate interviews.

Communicated to employees that everyone must wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.