COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, estimates that about 67 percent of all coronavirus patients in the state have recovered, the first time the agency has published such as statistic.

The number was released Friday as part of their daily update on coronavirus statistics for the state.

DHEC said hospitalized patients were defined as "recovered" if that had no adverse outcome more than 32 days after they started showing symptoms. People who were not hospitalized were considered recovered if they had no adverse outcome after 14 days since their illness began. Finally, those whose hospitalization was unknown were considered recovered if they had no adverse outcome more than 32 days since their illness started.

There were no numbers related to the statistic, only a percentage. It's meant to convey to the public that not all of the current 4,000 cases are people who have symptoms.

DHEC said it will update this estimate every Tuesday and Friday.

We know many of you have been asking for recovery numbers in South Carolina, but until this was released, there was no good statistic to give people. Johns Hopkins University provides both a United States and world estimate.

