Key facts:

13 deaths from the novel coronavirus in South Carolina

539 confirmed cases in 39 counties in South Carolina

DHEC projection indicates there could be 8,000 cases by May

Columbia issues stay-at-home order for residents

All public schools in the state closed until at least April 30

State of emergency in effect

Gov. McMaster allows law enforcement to break up groups of 3 or more

Saturday, March 28

Mayor Benjamin says Columbia's stay-at-home order is constitutional

Prisma Health announces furlough during coronavirus crisis

According to the organization, they do not know how long the furlough will last, and it impacts administrative, corporate and clinical employees.

DHEC now shows South Carolina coronavirus cases by zip code

In addition to showing South Carolina coronavirus cases by county and map, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is now showing the number of positive cases by zip code on its website.

S.C. Corrections officer tests positive for coronavirus

The officer worked in a special-population housing unit with 16 inmates.

President Trump approves major disaster declaration for South Carolina

Federal emergency aid has been made available to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by the coronavirus.

Friday, March 27

DHEC: 86 new cases, 4 new deaths related to coronavirus

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.

The patients, who were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville and Florence counties.

SC Governor issues mandatory quarantine for visitors from virus 'hotspots'

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a mandatory quarantine for anyone coming into the state from a coronavirus hotspot, as the state announced four more deaths from the virus.

McMaster announced his plan at the state emergency operations center in West Columbia, where he was joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott.

SC U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham tests positive for the coronavirus

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first Congressman from the state to catch the illness.

Cunningham sent a statement out Friday. He'd already been in self-quarantine for eight days after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

Gov. McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham & Tim Scott to speak at 4 PM

outh Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's response to the ongoing coronavirus today at 4 p.m. and this time, he'll be joined by the state's two U.S. Senators.

McMaster will make his remarks at the state emergency operations center in West Columbia. South Carolina U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott will be there too.

You can watch live on WLTX.com and over-the-air.

Local governments can't issue stay at home orders, AG says

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says local governments don't have the authority to issue their own stay-at-home orders.

Wilson issued a written opinion Friday in response to a question from Rep. Jeff Bradley of Beaufort, and comes after Columbia and Charleston passed orders.

Columbia and Charleston have passed such orders.

SC State Parks to close through April

Beginning Saturday, March 28, all state parks in South Carolina will be closed through Thursday, April 30, to support the state’s response to COVID-19, the state agency said Friday. The closure is designed to keep visitors and employees as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

SC REAL ID deadline moved to 2021 due to coronavirus

The deadline to get a South Carolina REAL ID has been moved to October, 2021.

DHEC director takes leave during pandemic because of health concerns

In a letter, Rick Toomey says he will be going away for a few weeks because he needs to focus on his health. The change in leadership comes during the coronavirus pandemic. DHEC is one of the leading agencies in the response to the virus.

