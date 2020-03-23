COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will give an update on how his agency is working to keep citizens safe during the coronavirus outbeak. You can see that in the video player above. For other coronavirus headlines, scroll below.

State and federal officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. DHEC, South Carolina's health agency, is leading the fight in our state.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to South Carolina on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Key facts:

5 deaths from the novel coronavirus in South Carolina

195 confirmed cases over 33 counties in South Carolina

All public schools in the state currently not in session

State of emergency in effect

Monday, March 23

No COVID-19 cure yet

Lowes Food stores to offer senior hours

Lowes Foods is dedicating 7 to 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday as shopping hours for seniors and others who are vulnerable to the virus.

Those who are not at risk are being asked to shop at Lowes Foods after 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays or other days of the week. The special shopping hours are in place until further notice.

Two more deaths in South Carolina from the coronavirus

One patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County, who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions

"This disease is here, it’s in our communities, and we all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread of it.” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.

Gov. McMaster to hold briefing

Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state's response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus today, Monday, March 23 at 4:00 PM.

McMaster last spoke in person on the issue last Thursday. It's unclear yet what he'll have to say, but we will stream that information online here.

Sheriff Lott says crime was down this weekend due to virus

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said it was a relatively slow weekend for crime this past weekend, as his officers continue to make sure the streets are safe during the coronavirus crisis.

"We want the community to know they won't have to worry about crime," he said. "We want to make sure the good guys see us and the bad guys see us."

