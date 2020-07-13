Coronavirus testing, hospitalization on the rise in Orangeburg County

New numbers released from DHEC show four out of the thirteen new deaths in the state came from Orangeburg county along with 52 of the new confirmed cases.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With a surge in coronavirus cases across the state. rural areas like Orangeburg County are continuing to step up the coronavirus testing.

"[The Regional Medical Center] has testing on Mondays and Wednesdays for this week and the next couple of weeks," says Harold Young, Orangeburg County Administrator.

The testing will be at the following locations and times:

The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg rear parking lot. Access from Cook Road to Mabry Center for cancer care.

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Monday, July 13

Wednesday, July 15

Monday, July 20

Wednesday, July 22

Monday, July 27

Wednesday, July 29

"We also have MUSC and we will have a testing event that’s geared toward those that can’t make it during the day and that testing starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m."

New numbers released from DHEC show four out of the thirteen new deaths in the state came from Orangeburg county along with 52 of the new confirmed cases.

Young along with Todd Williams, Division Director of County Risk Management, explains the current state of the hospital.

"Approximately 45 people are in there with the capacity of 50 with numerous people waiting in the emergency room for beds on the COVID floor," says Williams, "Our emergency medical services is transporting patients left and right."

A significant increase in case and Young explains that the surge has been tracked through seven day increments.