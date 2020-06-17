Coronavirus testing sites in Lexington County

Over the next few weeks, coronavirus testing sites will be available across Lexington County.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is considered a hotspot for the coronaviurs, so News 19 found all the locations people can get tested in the county.

DHEC officials have identified Lexington County as one of the hotspots for the coronavirus. Experts say this is due to folks not wearing masks, not practicing social distancing and for hanging out in large gatherings.

Street Squad found through DHEC's website there are five different locations available as of Wednesday.

Here's a couple of things you need to know about each location.

Batesburg-Leesville

Originally there was supposed to be a pop-site at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary on Saturday but it was cancelled.

A new date has been announced for the area. This will be next Tuesday June 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Officials are still determining the location.

Mayor Lancer Shull says it's important to make sure testing is available for their community.

"So many people are asymptomatic walking around with it and other people are going to get hit hard. We just don't know," said Mayor Shull. We need the ability for people to test in the community and for those that are around us in the rural areas to be able to come here instead of having to drive a half hour, 45 minutes or an hour away to get tested."

Town of Lexington

In the Town of Lexington, you can go to Veritas Health Group. They are open everyday during the week but you need to schedule an appointment.

West Columbia

Moving over to West Columbia, there will be a pop-up location available at R.H. Fulmer Middle School on June 30th. People will be able to come by from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. No appointment is required.

Lagniappe Medical Clinics off of Sunset Boulevard is also open during the weekdays and closed on the weekends. Walk-ins are accepted.

Finally, the CVS Pharmacy in West Columbia off Sunset Boulevard has drive-thru testing.Folks will need to schedule appointments before showing up.