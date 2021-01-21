When will the Midlands see mobile vaccination units?

In addition to needing more of the vaccine, officials say they have to consider how long the vaccine can be at room temperature as they plan for mobile units.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many have asked when we will see mobile units roll out with vaccines for rural communities.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) says they’ll have more information on these mobile sites as more of vaccine is allocated to the state and they are able to support mobile clinic efforts.

In addition to the need for more of the vaccine, state health officials say they have to consider how long the vaccines can be at room temperature as they plan for mobile units. The Pfizer vaccine can only be out for 6 hours while the Moderna vaccine can be out for up to 12 hours.

"So, we certainly will likely be using the Moderna vaccine for all of our mobile clinics and working with our local community partners in some of these rural areas to hold vaccine clinics. Another important thing we’ll be doing is making sure the people in those communities are able to get their second doses in the right time-frame.”

SC leaders say COVID-19 vaccine roll out is too slow in rural areas https://t.co/Y1Cd3oezDI — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) January 21, 2021

State health officials also say they are working with community partners like the state’s Department on Aging, which says they are in contact and coordination with SCDHEC on mobile vaccination efforts.

United Way of the Midlands told News19 that when the time comes, they will help with mobile efforts but that time hasn’t come yet.

Prisma Health says they are in the final steps of developing a mobile plan. In a statement, they said:

"Prisma Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines to the state’s rural communities using specially-outfitted mobile health clinics. Two of the mobile clinics are scheduled to begin giving vaccines in February.