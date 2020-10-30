With Halloween fast approaching, DHEC gave last-minute recommendations on how you and your family can celebrate Halloween safely in 2020.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- If you're planning to wear a plastic mask for your Halloween costume Saturday, we have safety concerns you'll want to keep in mind.

In a telebriefing Thursday, Dr. Jane Kelly with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) gave some last minute recommendations on how you and your family can celebrate Halloween safely.

Dr. Kelly says if you're planning a Halloween party, have it outside.

"I would hope people might consider treating this as the way one might treat an Easter egg hunt," said Kelly, Assistant Epidemiologist for SCDHEC.

While celebrating outside, make sure everyone is spaced at least six feet apart.

#Halloween will be different this year, but it can still be special. Get creative to celebrate in ways that help slow the spread of #COVID19. Have a scavenger hunt at home, a virtual costume contest, or carve pumpkins with people you live with. https://t.co/37PPKvcBVr pic.twitter.com/0A6jn49FVH — CDC (@CDCgov) October 26, 2020

"Can you do it in a way where children can be separated while still enjoying being with one another but being at a distance?" said Kelly. "Usually in South Carolina we are blessed with warm enough weather around Halloween to do it outside, and usually children are amenable to being outside."

For adults and children trick or treating, DHEC says be sure to wear a mask. No, they aren't referring to a mask for a costume.

"I don't mean plastic Halloween masks," said Kelly. "I mean the cloth covering masks or some of the homemade masks. It is not a substitute to wear a scary Halloween plastic mask, for example, and it's probably unsafe for children to wear both a cloth mask and a Halloween mask. So try and make those cloth masks something fun."

DHEC says if you must wear your costume mask, make sure it's made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn't leave gaps around your face.

If you're planning for kids to visit your home while trick-or-treating, try preparing separate candy bags so they can grab and go.

"So you can keep your distance, you can open the door and appreciate what the children look like," said Dr. Kelly. "You're not having them reach into a bowl to take treats nor are you handing things into their bags."

Celebrate #DíadelosMuertos while keeping your community safe from #COVID19. Prepare & drop off traditional family dishes for family & neighbors, play music your deceased loved ones enjoyed in your home, & join a virtual get-together celebration. More tips: https://t.co/MI3ARPIyGr pic.twitter.com/U8nSpedFif — CDC (@CDCgov) October 27, 2020

Keep in mind the safest, low-risk Halloween celebrations include drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails and outdoor pumpkin patches with members of the same household.

Wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, staying physically distanced from those outside of our household and getting tested regularly for COVID-19 can help you stay healthy.

Everyone ages 6 months and older needs a #flu vaccine by Halloween. Help spread the word and protect yourself and your community – get vaccinated today! https://t.co/Fsqb1Dwhd7 #BooToTheFlu pic.twitter.com/CqFlLeUjm9 — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) October 26, 2020