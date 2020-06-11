COVID-19 cases are rising during flu season in South Carolina

Health officials warn this could be the most dangerous time of year for the coronavirus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Health officials are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in South Carolina. With the holidays and flu season upon us, they warn this could be the most dangerous time of year for the virus.

"Since August, South Carolina has been experiencing a steady increase in several key indicators including the daily rate of cases per 100,000, the percent positive, hospitalizations due to covid-19 and the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators," said Dr. Jane Kelly, DHEC’s assistant state epidemiologist.

Kelly said health officials are worried the spread of COVID-19 will increase even more because of the holidays.

"Colder weather and the holiday season are quickly approaching," she said. "We’ll be indoors more often which makes spreading the virus easier and we’ll be tempted to celebrate with family and friends like we would normally during any other year, but this is not a normal year."

Dr. Kelly said the US is already seeing cases of people having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which could cause more complications than just one infection.

"We’re entering the most dangerous time of the year in terms of COVID-19 with colder weather," warned Kelly. "People are indoors more and there’s more risk for exchanging viruses; and not just COVID-19, the flu as well."

DHEC suggests to get a coronavirus test before and after traveling for the holidays. If attending an indoor gathering, it’s important to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently.

"I know people are tired of wearing masks, tired of social distancing and many are frustrated with restricting their activities," said Kelly. "But I think it’s so important. People are underestimating this disease and underestimating how effective masks and distancing are."