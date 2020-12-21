2,121 new COVID cases in SC, 21 additional deaths

The percent positive rate also remained above 20 percent yet again.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its 11th straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, as the state gets ready for another surge due to the Christmas holidays.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released its latest numbers Monday, which are based on data collected during a 24-hour period ending at 11:59 on Saturday, December 19.

There were 2,121 new confirmed cases. That's down from the 2,591 reported a day earlier, but it's important to note the new numbers were on a weekend, when testing typically falls off.

Overall, South Carolina has seen 17 of the last 18 days with more than 2,000 cases, and three of those day with over 3,000 cases, including a record 3,680 on December 16. For perspective, South Carolina had only seen four days over 2,000 cases prior to December, and that was back in July.

There were also 21 new confirmed deaths.

Here's a further look at the latest numbers:

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 255,210/20,523

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,587/375

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,342,677



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 315



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

9,796 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.7% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.