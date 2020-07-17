COVID-19 drive thru testing continues in West Columbia this weekend

On Friday, the drive thru testing site in a church parking lot tested more than 360 people

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolinians are getting tested each day for coronavirus.

News19 wanted to get a closer look at the testing process and ask people why they're getting one.

At the Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, a line of vehicles snaked through the scorching parking lot on Friday morning as those inside waited for a test.

The drive thru testing site, which was open from 8 a.m. to noon, and will be open again Saturday, saw hundreds of participants.

Some, like Marissa Stuber, were ready for the test. While others, like Melvin Andrew Davis, said they were anxious.

“I've got asthma, so I think it'll pretty much be like every other medical test I've ever had, with a little extra car time,” Stuber said.

Stuber said this was her first time getting tested during the pandemic.

“I've heard that the test can be a bit painful, so I am a little nervous about the pain. But, I think a second of pain is worth knowing my results,” said Davis, also getting tested for the first time.

More than 360 people had made it through the line before it closed at noon. As drivers waited, many mentioned work or family concerns as reasons they were getting tested Friday.

I’m at the Brookland Baptist Church testing drive thru today, run by Prisma Health staff and assistance from the SCNG. It took me 98 mins to go through the line earlier, others in line say they’re doing it for work/family reasons. .@WLTX pic.twitter.com/obaei6Gowb — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) July 17, 2020

“My sister tested positive for COVID, and I work at Walmart, so I'm getting tested myself before I go back to work,” Stuber said.

Stuber and another family member said her sister was doing better, but they wanted to get tested anyway.

“The reason that I am here at the Brookland Baptist Church to get tested is I am an essential worker. I serve as, once again, senior pastor of the Zion Baptist Church. And I'm among people, although I do not have symptoms. I just think the privy of having a free test can just give me the assurance that I do not have the virus, or if I do have the virus it can prepare me to just make sure that I've quarantined myself because I do not want to spread the virus. I think we need to be a good steward of God's people,” said Davis.

His church, while doing mostly virtual services, still required him to be face-to-face with some people.

Other folks said they wanted to get tested before returning to offices.

The testing site came together due to cooperation from Prisma Health, SCDHEC, and the South Carolina National Guard.

Prisma Nurse Kirsten Smith said recently there's been one overwhelming reason from patients on why they want to get tested.

“Now, we're hearing a lot of 'exposure' either they think they may have been exposed, or they find out they've been exposed to either somebody who's been confirmed positive, either somebody who has-- a second hand exposure to someone who was exposed to someone who was positive, someone's family member was exposed or winds up with symptoms,” Smith said.

Smith, a nurse of four years, said she’s worked countless mobile testing sites in the last few months, saying they usually test hundreds a day.

Test results from the site take about 3 days.

The site does not require an appointment, insurance information, payment, or referral.

Prisma Health, DHEC, and the SCNG will be back at the site from 8am to noon on Saturday. Brookland Baptist Church is located at 1066 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia.