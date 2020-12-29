COVID-19 influences 2021 New Year's resolutions, study finds

A WalletHub survey shows people hope to focus on health and saving money in 2021. Here's what you told us.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a difficult year, many people are looking forward to 2021. According to a new study by WalletHub, nearly 60% of Americans say their New Year’s resolutions will be influenced by COVID-19.

News 19 headed to Columbia’s Main Street to ask people what their hopes and resolutions are for the new year.

"We should enjoy life and that’s my plan for 2021," said Bryan Farmer. He added that he hopes to be able to travel again once the coronavirus vaccine is widely distributed.

Farmer said another one of his resolutions is to eat cleaner. "I need to cut down on my red meat consumption and I will. So, [I'll] include a little more fruit, and some vegetables," Farmer said.

And he’s not the only one. Health is the number one type of resolution people plan to focus on in 2021, according to the Wallet Hub study.

Many are hoping that the pandemic will finally come to an end.

"I hope that covid would end next year," said Richard Cook. "COVID-19 has really messed a lot of people up this year, and again I hope it will soon end by next year."

COVID-19 has brought on countless challenges, but Randy Saatzer said it’s helped him realize what’s most important to him.

"I’m pretty much a positive minded person, and it’s just allowed me to get closer to my family and appreciate the little things in life that sometimes you don’t appreciate because you’re too fast moving," Saatzer said.

The study also found that the top financial resolution for 2021 is to save more. A timely resolution as millions faced economic hardship and job loss in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Saatzer added that he's been lucky that the pandemic hasn't affected him much. So, another resolution for him is, "to become a better person and help more people that are less fortunate," he said.