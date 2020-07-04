SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Those who are deaf or hard of hearing have new resources from the South Carolina Association of the Deaf to make it easier for them to communicate with medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is providing the community temporary medical communication cards. These can be printed or saved to cell phones. The cards feature pictures and information for the patient to express their symptoms, recent travel, the number of days they have been symptomatic, and tips for doctors to successfully communicate with that person.

The cards are helpful as in-person ASL interpreters may not be available during this time. Through the Association, people can be connected with local interpreters in the event that one needs help through virtual interpretation.

The organization is also encouraging people to bring an emergency bag with them if one must go to the hospital. The items in your bag an include:

Paper or white board and pens or markers

Plugs and chargers for your phone

Tablets and/or laptops and chargers

A cellular hotspot in case the hospital WiFi is not working

An extension cord or power strip in case your bed is far from an outlet

Extra eyewear supplies you might need, such as reading glasses to read the speech to text on a phone app

Extra batteries for your hearing aid or cochlear implant

Emergency contact information for family members or friends

For DeafBlind people, Braille device and charger

If you want a printed version of the communication card but you do not have a printer, contact the South Carolina Association of the Deaf at 803-403-9255 or 803-602-6100. You can also visit sc-deaf.org for more information