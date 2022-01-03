What's the COVID-19 risk in my county? Here's how to check

The CDC released new county-by-county designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

WASHINGTON — As a DMV resident, we know you're probably wondering how to maneuver the pandemic in between three states and several counties.

Well, we're going to break down the right tool to keep you informed before you pay a visit to a neighboring jurisdiction. Knowing your COVID-19 status is one thing, but knowing your risk and exposure is the key.

While COVID-19 levels have decreased, it's important to continue to track the latest data in D.C., Maryland and Virginia counties. Folks can now go on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website and use an interactive CDC color-coded mask map or a tool that specifies the level of COVID-19 risk in your county, counties across the region and country.

"Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area," the CDC said on its website.

Here's how:

1. Click here to access CDC's COVID-19 by County page.

2. Once on the page, there will be a "COVID-19 County Check" tool that'll ask you to insert a location (state) and the county you want to check.

3. Insert info and hit "Go"

4. Below what you inserted you will either see Low (green), Medium (yellow), or High (orange) as the measured community level.

5. You can also use the CDC's interactive U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels by County Map. With this step, you can click on the state, then use your mouse to hover over or click the region you would like to know.

Here are the suggestions and prevention steps you should take based on the measured county community level:

Note - Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the CDC.

Low:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

High:

CDC is updating #COVID19 community recommendations.



CDC’s new COVID-19 Community Level tool classifies every county in the US into low, medium, or high, with recommended prevention measures for each level.



Check your area’s level and learn more here: https://t.co/UZxX67a6M3. — CDC (@CDCgov) February 25, 2022