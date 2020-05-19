COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus has changed the way people live their lives, especially the way people communicate, with many interactions happening virtually or behind a mask at a safe distance.

This presents new challenges for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

"When we don't have to have the mask as a barrier, we can communicate better. It really impacts us," Anita McDaniel, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of the Deaf (SCAD) said by interpreter. "When you have a mask on and you're trying to see facial expressions, trying to see like, if a hearing person is smiling, trying to if they are angry, trying to see the emotion, all we can see is the eyes. With the mask, we can't see anything but the eyes, so that doesn't tell the full story."

To try to assist, doctors, students and others in communities around the globe have started to make masks with clear panels to help those who read lips communicate more effectively.

It's not a perfect solution, though, as everyone who has difficulty hearing cannot read lips. Instead, some travel with pen and paper.

"With (COVID-19)... you don't want to touch like the pen and the paper to write back and forth," McDaniel said.

Traveling with an interpreter can also be more challenging as people work to distance themselves to stay safe.

Despite this, McDaniel says video services like Wavello have been beneficial to help those who are deaf or hard of hearing communicate with others during the pandemic with an interpreter present on the call.

Her organization also offers communication cards to help those through the pandemic.

To discover more resources for those who are deaf or have difficulty hearing, visit SCAD online.