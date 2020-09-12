COVID-19 vaccines could be coming for teachers in SC schools, Spearman says

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman says state leaders are working on a plan to offer vaccines in school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says there's a plan in place to offer COVID-19 testing at schools for students and state leaders are also discussing offering the vaccine when it becomes available.

Rapid tests kits have already arrived at schools, and school nurses or athletic trainers will give those exams.

"It is optional, it's a district decision and currently we have about 50 districts who've said yes we're going to give the tests, others have said no we're not, and about 25 or so are wait and see," Spearman told News19's Darci Strickland.

Spearman said main reason why some districts have said no is that they are overworked an stressed and can't take on the task of administering the tests.

"And I understand that because they are overworked they're stressed they've had so much put on them and this is one more thing," Spearman said. "But it is a thing that can help the well-being of our students and teachers."

Spearman said there's discussions about the vaccine being given to school employees too.

"Absolutely," she said. "[State epidemiologist] Dr. Linda Bell is leading that effort. We have representation on the [state vaccine] committee. The final details are not ready but they will be similar to what the federal government has announced. And we'll be moving into that I hope soon after the first of the year."

She said she doesn't any kind of date on when that could happen.

"I know everyone wants to make it happen and schools are within that category, frontline workers, teachers have been mentioned to be one of the earliest groups to be vaccinated," she said.

Overall, Spearman says she's concerned for the health and safety of staff, teachers and students in public schools statewide as the number of coronavirus cases increases. The state has broken records for coronavirus cases in recent days.

On Tuesday, Sumter School District went back to virtual learning, just days after Orangeburg schools did the same.

Spearman says the pandemic has put a spotlight on the educational disparities that exist but it's also been an opportunity to improve broadband access for students in rural areas. She says that there's a chance that some schools could return to an all virtual learning format if cases increases but it's a decision that would be made at a local level.

When it comes to teacher safety, Spearman says that statistics show that the coronavirus spread within schools is small compared to what is occurring in the general population.