COVID-19 testing rush continues ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Testing locations have seen an increase in testing over the past two weeks, with some popular sites testing almost 100 visitors per hour, DHEC says.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rush to get a coronavirus test before the holidays continues as testing sites across the state see hundreds of visitors a day.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the last couple of weeks,” Mouyyad Abdulhadi with WellHealth said.

They're offering testing at two locations in Columbia.

“Part of it is just because of the increased cases across the nation, but also because people are trying to get tested so they may be able to visit their families over the holidays,” Abdulhadi said.

According to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), testing locations have seen an increase in testing over the past two weeks, with some popular sites testing almost 100 people an hour.

Now, with Thanksgiving just days away, some people wonder if the results will be back in time.

“I would say it’s not too late, but I would be prepared to get the results either on or after Thanksgiving,” Abdulhadi said.

WellHealth offers oral swab testing. Other sites may have nasal, throat or saliva tests.

DHEC says return times can vary, but, in general, expect a wait of about two to five days.

They added that, “while testing is an important part of our fight against COVID-19, residents still need to also wear masks and social distance.”

Across the state there are more than 280 places to get tested for the coronavirus. To find a location near you, visit DHEC online.