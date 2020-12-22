COVID-19 testing spikes ahead of Christmas holiday

State health officials say they've seen an encouraging increase in COVID-19 testing ahead of Christmas, but maintain staying home is the best way to curb the spread.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are currently more than 300 coronavirus testing sites across South Carolina, according to state health officials.

For many this holiday, a negative test means an opportunity to connect with family as the coronavirus numbers continue to increase.

Leaders with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say they've seen a "significant increase" at most testing sites, but still recommend people stay home this holiday.

"The CDC cautions against traveling or attending gatherings with people outside of your household. If individuals choose to take part in either of those high-risk activities, they should get tested and know their results before and also get tested after," the agency said in a statement. "It can take a few days to get test results, so plan accordingly on the day you get tested so you'll know your result."

DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are generally available in two to four days. The testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended.

NOTE: Testing availability may vary due to the holidays.

The agency added that, "Testing is important but it's also a snapshot in time. You can come into contact with the virus after getting tested and after receiving a negative test result. Everyone needs to continue to wear a mask, physically distance from others by six feet, and wash their hands frequently to help prevent spread of COVID-19."

To find a testing location near you visit DHEC online.