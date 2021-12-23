COVID-19 tests in high demand ahead of the holidays

People rushed to testing sites days before Christmas to ensure they're COVID-free before seeing loved ones.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Christmas just days away, many people rushed to COVID-19 testing sites in the Midlands Thursday so they could be sure they’re negative before seeing loved ones.

Long lines of cars waited at DHEC’s testing site and several other clinics were out of appointments.

Many people, like Columbia resident Rodney Maxwell, chose rapid tests to get results quickly.

"I'm just getting another test so I don’t have to spend Christmas alone,” he told News19 while waiting in line for his test.

Maxwell got tested Thursday afternoon at MUSC’s clinic so he could see his family. “Yea, I’m gonna spend time with my mom,” said Maxwell.

He was one of thousands of South Carolinians that got tested just in time for Christmas. Plus, DHEC is reporting an increase in testing over all this December. Between Monday and Tuesday, over 27,000 people were tested.

“We’re trying to increase as much as possible testing especially this holiday season, and especially with omicron circulating,” explained Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly.

However, the high demand hasn’t affected DHEC’s turn around time for results, according to Kelly. The agency’s clinics send results back in 24-48 hours. Rapid results are returned the same day.

Today's reported cases are the highest since October 1, with the total number of cases being 2,239 for that day. https://t.co/WlD3Nuj7Zq — SCDHEC (@scdhec) December 23, 2021

Dr. Kelly said it's best to do a rapid test when an immediate answer is needed. For example, if someone is going to visit a vulnerable family member, she suggests getting a rapid test the day before and the day of to be extra safe. "If you have symptoms however, remember the best test is PCR and if you have symptoms you really need to stay out of the public eye,” reminded Kelly.

Some looking for COVID-19 tests have been taking advantage of at-home kits found at local pharmacies.

“At-home tests are very helpful if they're positive," said Dr. Kelly. "What if you do an at-home test and it's negative? Now the situation depends. If you have symptoms, and your at home test is negative, don't hang your hat on it. About one in five can give you a false negative.”

Both CVS and Walgreens have put a limit on how many testing kits customers can buy after they flew off shelves.

Some testing clinics in the midlands will be open early morning Christmas eve, but many are closed. To look at testing sites in your area, click here.