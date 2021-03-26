COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Swansea on Saturday

People eligible to receive the vaccine will be able to get it at Swansea High School on Saturday, March 27th.

SWANSEA, S.C. — Appointments are available for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Swansea High School on Saturday.

It's being hosted by Lexington Medical Center. They'll be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

It'll be going on from eight in the morning until 3 in the afternoon. Appointments will be required.

Interpreters will also be available to assist the Spanish-speaking community.

This will be for folks both in Phase 1a and Phase 1b.

If you have access to the internet, you can sign up for an appointment at LexMed.com/SwanseaVax.

The second dose will be given on April 17th at the high school.

In a press release from Lexington Medical Center, Tod Augsburger, president & CEO of Lexington Medical Center said, “We want to vaccinate as many people as possible against the COVID-19 virus and are grateful for the support of community partners as we work to keep everyone healthy and safe."

According to Lexington Medical Center, people will need to bring a driver’s license or identification card.