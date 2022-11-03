South Carolina getting back to normal as COVID-19 numbers plummet

As numbers continue to drop, more people are going back out and returning to normal life.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Experts say South Carolina's COVID-19 case numbers are at some of the lowest levels they have ever been. As they continue to drop, people are getting back and returning to normal.

We spoke with some of them at the DOKO Rib Fest in Blythewood, who came out to celebrate and eat BBQ.

Chris Supter from Mama Anne’s Boss Sauce says the pandemic hit small business owners hard. "We have gone such a long time without being able to do things.”

Now, foodies are enjoying food festivals and not having to pull their mask down to take a bite.

Festival goer Lanise Ferguson says she's thankful to see COVID cases dropping, and more events happening across the Midlands. “We’re out here living again. We’ve been locked down for so long, it's really refreshing."

According to the CDC’s COVID level map, all counties in the Midlands have a low community level rating.

Dr. Anthony Alberg, an epidemiologist at USC, says community levels are calculated by case numbers, COVID hospitalizations and hospital beds occupied by COVID patients.

“Lets talk about what it means right now," Alberg said. "With the new CDC guidance, most people can feel comfortable not wearing a mask in a public space.”

CDC guidelines say counties with a low community level don’t have to wear a mask.

Dr. Alberg shared some good news. “This could be the light at the end of the tunnel," he said. “In this position as an epidemiologist, we’ve been the bearers of doom and gloom. But right now, we are in a good place.”