'I didn't care if I lived or died': Three COVID long haulers share their road to recovery

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman sat down with three Triad COVID long haulers who are slowly getting better but still feel the effects of the virus today.

For some people, COVID-19 symptoms last but only a few days, for others they can last months, even years. These are what doctors call COVID long haulers.

It's been just over two years since North Carolina confirmed its first COVID-19 case . Since then, more than 2.4-million have tested positive.

“I don’t know if me getting COVID found the aneurism or did COVID cause the aneurism,” Bowne said. “We don’t know, but it’s been rough, so, I’m thankful I’m here.”

Life did get better. In March, doctors performed brain surgery to alleviate some of the side effects of COVID-19. An MRI scan revealed Bowne had a brain aneurism.

“I had suicidal thoughts. It was hard and like I said it never affected my lungs it was all up here,” Bowne said. “Sorry, I didn’t care if I lived or died. I could care less.”

For months, Bowne said he just couldn’t get better.

“The not knowing where I am,” Bowne said. “I mean, I went to go get my son a birthday present and I took off driving and I ended up in Hanging Rock and I don’t even know how I got there. My wife called, and she said, ‘where are you?’ I said, 'I don’t know, why? But I’m in Hanging Rock.' ‘Well, how did you get there?’ I said, 'I don’t know? I have no idea.'”

Once cleared of the virus, massive headaches and fatigue continued along with memory loss and brain fog.

“I never had a cough. I never had shortness of breath,” Bowne said. “I just felt really, really worn out. Really, really bad headaches, [just] I had no energy none.”

He rode home with a temperature of 102.4. An at-home and lab test confirmed he had contracted coronavirus.

“I couldn’t get warm, my body just started aching really bad and I knew I had a four-hour ride home on a motorcycle,” Bowne said.

Tim Bowne, 50, of Summerfield took a hard hit from COVID-19. He knew something wasn’t right on a trip back from Myrtle Beach in October.

Kenneth Cecil : Diagnosed: December 2020

For nearly seven months Kenneth Cecil, 56, of High Point lived his life with oxygen 24 hours a day. Shortness of breath is just one of the many long-term side effects he experienced from contracting COVID-19.

“I had a lot of fatigue there was mental status as far as memory, vision problems, hearing problems, there was multiple.”

Cecil was diagnosed with coronavirus in December of 2020, before the rollout of vaccines. WFMY first introduced Cecil after he spent 108 days in the hospital. Doctors said he would need a double lung transplant due to damage caused by the virus.

“My lungs were completely gone,” Cecil said. “At the time I was released I had just a fist-sized right lung, no left lung at all because it was collapsed.”

With the help of his family, Cecil was rehabilitated at home, while he waited on a transplant. This April, doctors gave him the exciting news.

“I’ve been off oxygen since October of 2021,” Cecil said. “So, I no longer use oxygen at all. And on my last visit which was April 6, at Chapel Hill, I was told right then and there, that there’d never be a need for me to have a lung transplant. That my lungs had completely healed and were as normal as anyone else my age.”

Though his lungs are healed, COVID symptoms persist.

“The main one is fatigue,” Cecil said. “I don’t want to say, depression, but there’s a side of it that some days I just, it’s hard to get going because of the tiredness. I mean I’m really tired."

He doesn’t let that get him down.