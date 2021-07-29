SC State updates COVID protocols for students returning to campus

Students must be tested before arriving on campus for the Fall semester.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University will require students to be tested for the COVID-19 virus prior to arriving on campus for the Fall 2021 semester in August as part of updated protocols issued Wednesday.

While SC State will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine, the administration strongly encourages all students to get vaccinated for their own safety and to decrease risk to the campus community and spread of disease throughout the academic year.

SC State will host vaccination clinics at various times during the semester, and details will be provided to students and the campus community as clinics are scheduled.

“We want to reassure students, parents and families that SC State take all measures within our ability to curb the spread of the virus while students are in our settings,” SC State Acting President Alexander Conyers said. “Parents entrust us with their young adults, and we take that responsibility to heart.”

“While no safeguard is 100 percent effective and we can make no guarantees, SC State will continue to implement the best advice from public health officials as the issues around the pandemic evolve,” Conyers said. “This is especially important this fall as we return to traditional instruction and residency on campus.”

Students must be free of any symptoms potentially related to COVID-19 and upload negative test results seven days prior to returning to campus:

New students (check-in Aug. 12) should not test earlier than Aug. 5. Returning students (check-in Aug. 13) should not test earlier than Aug. 6.

Residential students who arrive on campus without submitting negative test results within the required timeframe will not be allowed to check into the residence halls.

COVID-19 testing will be available on campus Monday through Friday. Residential students will be required to test weekly.

Students who test positive while on campus will be directed to an isolation hall for 10 days with meals delivered and medical care provided as needed.

In keeping with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the university also will require students -- regardless of vaccination status -- to wear face coverings in classrooms, halls and other indoor public spaces where other social measures are difficult to maintain. Student participation in parties and/or large gatherings without a face covering on or off campus is strictly prohibited.