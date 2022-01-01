COVID staffing shortages impact trash pickup in Lexington County

Yard trash will continue to be picked up by subcontractors. However, residents should still expect delays.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County authorities are making temporary changes as they struggle to counter COVID-related staffing shortages in waste management.

The county announced on Friday that residents in unincorporated areas of the county can expect delayed pickup for trash due to staffing issues. To help limit the impact of the staffing issues during what a county official described as "one of the heaviest weeks of the year," recycling services for the first week of 2022 have been suspended.

"We realize this is a tremendous inconvenience for residents and the decision was made only as a way of being able to continue picking up household trash," Lexington County said in a statement issued to the community.

Meanwhile, yard trash will continue to be picked up by subcontractors. However, residents should still expect delays. The county also directed additional questions to the office of GFL, which is contracted to handle waste management for the county.

The company can be reached at 803-935-0249 or by email at tfoulks@gflenv.com or chelse.green@gflenv.com.

According to Lexington County, collection and recycling centers will be closed on Saturday but will otherwise operate on their normal schedules, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The centers are closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.