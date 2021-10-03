How much will your stimulus payment be? This calculator can help

As economic impact payments prepare to be sent out, here is a tool to help you figure out how much you'll receive.

Congress has passed a new COVID relief package that includes another round of direct payment stimulus checks to most Americans. When the payments go out, the amount people receive will be based on several factors.

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check shrinks for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Most Americans will be getting the full amount. The median household income was $68,703 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. President Joe Biden said payments would start going out this month.

This calculator will let you input how much you made and how many dependents you have to determine what you'll be getting back from the government.