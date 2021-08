COVID updates: Texas has more people hospitalized now compared to summer 2020 surge

There are 11,261 people in the hospital for COVID in Texas. Four hospital regions have zero beds.

DALLAS — Texas has more hospitalizations now than during the surge of last summer, with 11,261 people in the hospital for COVID, the state reported Friday.

During the summer 2020 surge, the highest number of COVID hospitalizations was 10,893. That's still below the level for Jan. 1, 2021, which marked the highest COVID hospitalizations with 14,218.

The hospitalizations on Friday in Texas is an increase of 470 patients compared to Thursday. Statewide, there are 323 ICU beds available.

Out of the 22 hospital regions, 17 have an increase in patients. Twelve of the regions are reporting 10 or fewer ICU beds.

Regions H, N, T, U have zero beds:

H - Lufkin

N – Bryan

T – Laredo

U – Corpus Christi

Pediatric beds

Cook Children's in Fort Worth is reporting that there are 20 COVID patients in the hospital.

Children's Health in Dallas is reporting 33 currently hospitalized patients with COVID.

“We are experiencing a higher volume than usual at this time of the year," Children's Health told WFAA. "Our number of available beds changes very frequently throughout the day. We are prepared and equipped to provide care for children in North Texas.”

Cook Children's said that bed availability is an ever-changing situation due to staffing, patient needs and other factors.

There are also a lot of patients because of COVID and RSV, in addition to other illnesses and injuries.

"Capacity is tight but we are not sending patients to other hospitals at this time," a hospital spokesperson said. "If the situation arises where we cannot accommodate a patient at our hospital, we will find a bed for them at an appropriate facility."

Dallas County

Dallas County health officials announced 915 newly confirmed COVID cases Friday evening and four additional COVID deaths.

“Today's report will reflect a substantial reduction in the number of vaccinated people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. After a reconciliation of updated data, this number now reflects the number of vaccinated people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications and not people who may have come to the hospital for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

“Through this recent update, based on current county data, it appears that only 3.5% of people vaccinated have developed breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization, and not the 12.1% that we had reported in recent days. This underscores the important role vaccinations play in keeping people out of the hospital due to COVID,” said Jenkins.

Health officials said Friday’s deaths include a Lancaster man in his 50s, a Coppell man in his 60s, a Dallas man in his 60s and a Dallas woman in her 80s. Three of the victims had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Since tracking began in March 2020, at least 4,244 Dallas County residents have died from COVID, according to records.

Dallas County Health and Human Services will hold a pop-up vaccination clinic at Fair Park every Saturday through September 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lot 13 for Pfizer first and second doses.

“If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated as soon as possible to help ensure our hospitals remain capable of providing adequate medical care to all who need it,” said Jenkins.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 956 new cases and four additional deaths Friday, according to the county.

Hospitalizations rose from 819 Thursday to 919 Friday.

There are now 238 ventilators in use, compared to 248 Thursday.

Denton County

Denton County officials announced 499 new cases of COVID Friday.

There have been 83,129 cases and 634 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Garland City Council moves meetings to Zoom

The Garland City Council moved its meetings in August to Zoom due to the pandemic, officials announced Friday.

The meetings for Aug. 16 and 17, as well as the Aug. 16 Plan Commission Meeting.

Klyde Warren Park postpones weekend children events

Klyde Warren Park announced Friday that weekend children's events will be postponed due to the record number of pediatric COVID-19 patients and the lack of available ICU beds for children.