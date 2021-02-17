Some SC residents having no problem getting the COVID-19 vaccine

While some are finding it difficult to request the vaccine, several Orangeburg County residents say they haven't had issues getting one.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — While some are finding it difficult to request the vaccine, News 19 spoke with several Orangeburg County residents who say they haven't had issues getting one.

Emma Brown of Holly Hill has gotten her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and she is waiting to get her second one in March. Brown says the process of getting vaccinated was simple.

"I recommend you get the Family Health Centers because you will have no problems," Brown said. "I called the number, they set my appointment up last Monday, and I got my shot. My sister and neighbor got it without any problems."

Other residents who didn't want to go on camera agree with Brown. They are also not having issues finding where to request a vaccine.

One family says they're confident in getting the shot when it's their turn.

"I'm 85-years-old; I have to get it!" Adell Lewis said. "My doctor told me she was going to give it to me."

The Regional Medical Center (RMC) is not taking appointments for first dose vaccinations. The pending vaccination event at the Orangeburg Fairgrounds on Friday is canceled after receiving an insufficient supply of the vaccine.

A spokesperson for RMC says they're only receiving about 390 doses this week after requesting 975 doses. That will only allow the medical center to provide the second dose to those who receive the vaccine 28 days ago.