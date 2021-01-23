First COVID-19 U.K. variant case identified in North Carolina

The NCDHHS has identified the first case of what is known as the 'more contagiuos' U.K. strain of coronavirus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials have identified the first case of the B.1.1.7 U.K. coronavirus in the state.

Health officials said person with the variant was identified in Mecklenburg County.

In the United States, 195 cases of B.1.1.7 had been reported in 21 states as of Jan. 22, 2021.

Early data suggest that this variant may be more contagious than other variants.

Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant.

“While expected, identification of this COVID-19 variant in North Carolina is concerning, especially at the same time as we are already seeing very high numbers of cases,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD. “It is more important than ever to practice the 3Ws.”

State health officials advise people to stay home except for essential activities and avoid gathering, especially indoors, with people who do not live with you. If you absolutely must travel or be with people you do not live with, get tested in advance, keep it small and outdoors and always wear a mask.