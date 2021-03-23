Health experts warn COVID-19 variants could lead to surge in cases

Experts are urging people to stay masked and to continue to practice social distancing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Health experts are worried. Very worried.

Chaotic scenes showing maskless spring breakers drinking and partying in the streets of Miami and no social distancing has health experts up at night.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Divya Ahuja with Prisma Health says after seeing videos of college students partying in Florida, "There is cause for concern."

Dr. Ahuja says the nation could see another avoidable surge of COVID-19 if preventative measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing, are not followed.

"Seeing those parties, it just boggles the mind ... it's irresponsible," he said.

College student Isabel Burroughs says students want to let loose. "I have definitely joined in with those big group gatherings," she says.

COVID variants are spreading rapidly says Dr. Ahuja. "These variants are slowly increasing to the point, they might take over."

Variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have been detected in America and just over a month ago in South Carolina.

Local resident, Sue Paff says, "I think it's ridiculous, personally, and I am angry that people are OK with going into big groups and just thinking everything is OK. It's not. It's not just about you, it's about all of us." She says, "There's a time and place for everything and there will be plenty more spring breaks."