Florida baby could be first in the world born with COVID-19 anti-bodies

The baby was born to a healthcare worker who received her first dose of a vaccine while pregnant, doctors said.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A baby born to a healthcare worker in Florida might be able to help medical experts learn more about COVID-19 antibodies passed down from their vaccinated mothers.

In an article published in medRxiv, doctors reported a woman received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine three weeks before she delivered her baby. Then, when the baby was born, antibodies were detected in a sample of its cord, the study said.

WPBF in West Palm Beach talked to two pediatricians who said this was the first time in the world something like this had been reported.

The doctors told WPBF the baby's mother is a healthcare worker and was given her first Moderna dose while she was pregnant.

Dr. Chad Rudnick even told WPBF this discovery is a significant step in keeping children healthy during the pandemic.

There are still questions about how long the inherited protection will last.

Right now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it doesn't know how long anti-body immunity from the virus lasts. The CDC reports there have been cases of people getting COVID-19 more than once, but it is rare.

One year into the pandemic, no vaccines have been approved for use in young children.