Almost 42,000 South Carolinians have been given the COVID19 vaccine

SCDHEC provided an update on the distribution of the COVID19 vaccine today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental control provided an update on vaccination progress Saturday morning.

As of Saturday morning, almost 42,000 South Carolinians have received the COVID19 vaccine.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director for South Carolina's Department of Health and Environment Control (SCDHEC) says to be patient, “We want South Carolinians to understand that everyone in our state who wants to be vaccinated against COVID19 will get their turn.”

The call from SCDHEC is to “step up by stepping back” and being patient with the vaccination process.

As of this morning, 41,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in South Carolina, with vaccines continuing to be administered each day.



Listen to today's full vaccine telebriefing here: https://t.co/raiQjJmZSW — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 2, 2021

“At this time south Carolina like other states across the nation does have limited doses of that COVID19 vaccine," Dr. Traxler says.

According to their website, South Carolina has been allocated 112,125 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine… so far 37% of shots have been given… still better than the national average at about 23%.

These doses are currently being given to those in phase 1A- including frontline workers in a health care setting.

New clarified guidance has also gone out for hospitals to give the vaccine to nonaffiliated individuals in their community who are a part of 1a, “They absolutely can and are encouraged to within their capacity and ability to vaccinate healthcare workers who are out in their community that may not be affiliated with hospital systems so we certainly encourage that to the extent that they can.”

This phase of vaccinations is anticipated to continue through February once 70% of 1a has been vaccinated. The next phase will include people 75 and older and frontline essential workers.

“So we continue to ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn and listen to the public health officials," Dr. Traxler urges.