Crayton Middle School closes for cleaning over COVID concern

The school does not currently have students attending.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crayton Middle School in Columbia has temporarily closed after an employee came in close contact with someone who had COVID-19.

The school's principal, Angela Burns, sent a letter to parents Wednesday night explaining what happened.

She said the school learned Wednesday that an employee had been in close contact this past weekend with a person who'd tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school said out of an abundance of caution, the building was closed and is being disinfected Thursday.

The school currently only has staff coming in at this point. While class is set to resume Monday, the school and all others in Richland One will open virtually.