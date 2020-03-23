COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said it was a relatively slow weekend for crime this past weekend, as his officers continue to make sure the streets are safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Lott spoke Monday about what his agency has done since the crisis began.

Lott said over the last several days his officers have "flooded the streets" with deputies, because more are available due to schools and courts being shut down

"We want the community to know they won't have to worry about crime," he said. "We want to make sure the good guys see us and the bad guys see us."

He said although crime was down, there were cases of unlocked vehicles being broken into. "Unfortunately, the bad guys are not going to take a vacation," he added.

He said there were a few bars and clubs that violated the governor's order to shut down. Those places received warnings, and he said if they don't comply, further action would be taken, including taking away some licenses.

He said overall, people in the county seem to be taking precautions to use social distancing. Lott said he's even been encouraged to see more people spending more time with their families.

Richland County does not have a night curfew, but the City of Columbia does.

He said to keep his officers safe they've been cleaning and sanitizing cars more frequently.

"We're in this for a while and the sheriff's department not to slow down," he said.

