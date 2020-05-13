SUMTER, S.C. — With many people stuck at home due to the coronavirus, cities across the United States have experienced a drop in crime, including in Sumter where burglary, armed robbery and vehicle break-ins have decreased.

Since the start of the year, burglaries dropped by 18 percent, armed robbery dipped 14 percent and vehicle break-ins declined 30 percent compared to last year.

RELATED: A happy ending for Sumter dog stolen over a year ago

"We had more parents and children home then any other time in my history in law enforcement, so I think that acts as a deterrent," Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said.

Traffic collisions have also declined with less people traveling.

RELATED: Highway Patrol sees less traffic, accidents on SC roads during COVID-19 crisis

Some things, however, did increase like larceny. It's up seven percent this year.

"This time of year, we always experience an uptick in crime as far as utility trailers, weed eaters, lawn mowers, those sorts of things," Roark said. "They've heeded the advice of the governor, heeded the advice of our mayor relative to taking care of themselves and their property and hopefully, we'll turn this corner soon and get back to some level of normalcy for our lives.

As the state begins to reopen, Roark says they're monitoring what crimes increase and where and building a strategy to keep crime at bay.