LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — People in Lexington are making crosses with lights on them to help bring hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people in the Midlands are looking for positive things in the community or something they can do for someone else during this time.

One man in Lexington says he wanted to help give people hope during the coronavirus situation.

David Fulmer, who lives in Lexington says the idea to light crosses came from his niece.

"During this time of year being a Christian, the cross is our symbol of hope. It says in Isaiah 41:10, 'He's always with us. His right hand strengthens us,'" said Fulmer. "The verse is awesome."

Fulmer says he's asked friends to put up crosses in their yards with Christmas lights on it to bring light to the darkness.

On the street he lives on, there's been seven crosses put up. He says he's seen some people drive by to see them at night. Some of the crosses are now starting to appear in other parts of Lexington County. They're now 20 of them up.

"It's just a little something. It makes you feel good. We've never experienced anything like this," explained Fulmer. "Being Christian, we do have hope. We have hope in getting through this."

Fulmer believes it's important to show others they are loved.

"My dad just always taught us to love each other and to hug. We're big huggers and not being able to do that right now, it hurts. The light is giving me hope we're going to get through it, we're going to be stronger."

"Two boards, four screws, put in the ground. Everybody has Christmas lights, everybody's got something. It just shows a sign of that we're together, nobody's alone."

