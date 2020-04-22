COLUMBIA, S.C. — One fifth grade student from Lexington RIchland School District 5 is making red wooden crosses to support healthcare workers and first responders.

Landon Barley is a student at Oak Pointe Elementary.

He calls the program 'Crosses with Heart'.

The Barley's want the community to display the crosses to honor those on the front lines battling COVID-19.

Each cross costs $5 and that money will go to local children's hospitals.

If you’d like to order a cross you can email Landon’s mother at chrystalbarley@gmail.com

The family said they learned children's hospitals were tossing all art supplies and toys because of the coronavirus; so the money raised from selling the crosses will help replace those items at hospitals across the state.

“My best friend’s mom is a nurse and I noticed she was spending more time away from home to help everyone that was sick,” Landon said. “I wanted to do something to show support for all the healthcare workers and first responders. They are risking their lives to save ours. I want to give hope and wish for the best.”

So far, the Barleys made hundreds of crosses and have shipped them to at least 11 states.

Landon added, “It makes me feel good that I am helping people. I hope every front door has a cross on it! I want to give hope and put a smile on people’s faces."

