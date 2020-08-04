CAYCE, S.C. — A curfew for the City of Cayce will begin on Wednesday after city council members voted to enact the curfew on Tuesday evening.

Members of Cayce City Council voted unanimously to enact the citywide curfew beginning Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The curfew will be in effect from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. and will restrict the travel of individuals inside Cayce city limits, with the exception of those traveling to and from work, for work purposes or for healthcare.

During the hours of the curfew, residents are asked to stay in their homes and not travel freely. Any person violating any provision of the ordinance will be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor, according to city officials.

“As many cities and towns across our state continue to face uncertainty, one thing remains the same: the health and wellbeing of our Cayce citizens is our top priority," said Cayce City Manager Tracy Hegler. "The implementation of this curfew reinforces Governor McMaster’s ‘Home or Work’ order and provides for an added layer of safety for our citizens by deterring unnecessary activity.”

