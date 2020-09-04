ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The mayor of Orangeburg has issued a state of emergency.

"We thought it was necessary to protect the health and welfare of all citizens." says mayor Michael Butler, "We came to the at conclusion city council and as the governor said these next two weeks will be crucial weeks and they have determined a certain amount people will die or contract the virus based on geographic's and they said Orangeburg will have about 14 deaths."

So what does this look like for residents of the city?

"There will not be any city council meetings where people can come in and meet in person" says Butler, "We issued a state of emergency for Orangeburg that we can make decisions without having a full council meeting.There will also be a curfew that goes from 11 pm-6 am the next morning."

The mayor says the official curfew begins Thursday night at 11 pm.