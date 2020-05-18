ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Like many areas, a state of emergency and curfew was implemented for the City of Orangeburg early in the month of April as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As the state begins to ease up on restrictions, Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler says he’s still not ready to lift the curfew.

"We want our numbers to come down," says Butler. "Our numbers increased in the 29115 and the 29118 zip codes, and we want those numbers to come down."

The mayor says while the city has been under the curfew since April 8th, crime still exists with car break-ins and a homicide.

Mayor Butler fears that if some residents aren’t following the rules when it’s mandatory and fines have been instituted, then that number could increase when the curfew goes away.

"We got to use every precautionary measure to combat this virus in this city and not let it spread because we’re not using safe practices that have been given to us," says Butler. "We want them to know you must practice social distancin. You can’t gather and have barbecues with a hundred people in the front yard and not wear a mask. Their safety and being healthy is one of the things I’m really trying to implement at this time."

The mayor says he will re-evaluate in the coming weeks.