SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The latest coronavirus numbers are released daily by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). But, which numbers are important to watch? Putting the daily updates into context helps us better evaluate the presence of the virus in our state.

On Friday, May 15, South Carolina reported more than 8,400 positive cases of COVID-19 and 830 deaths as a result of it.

New cases by day:

The above graph shows the new daily cases reported per day. The bars in orange highlight the last 14 days.

According to DHEC, South Carolina saw it's first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 3 then started to rise. Cases spiked towards the end of the month and in April.

To begin reopening the economy, the White House and the CDC recommends states see a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases or a decrease in the number of positive tests versus the total tests given over a 14 day period.

Percentage of positive cases in South Carolina:

The graph above shows trends in the percent of positive cases in relation to the number of tests performed the last 28 days.

When it comes to determining whether or not to return things to normal, state leaders and health officials are looking at the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

According to DHEC's website:

"When the percent positive is high, it may indicate that there isn't enough testing being performed to capture how much disease is in the community and testing may be focused on people who are more severely ill.

When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community."

During the past month in South Carolina, the percentage of positive cases have steadily declined throughout the end of April and May, despite a peak on April 21.

Looking at the graph, you can see that as testing increases in our state, the number of those tests that come back positive is decreasing.

According to data provided by DHEC, as of May 14:

Total number of tests performed: 109,616



Total positive tests: 8,407 (7.7%)

DHEC says the numbers reported can change as the department receives new information daily.