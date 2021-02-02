CVS Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines in 17 SC locations

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will be available starting February 11.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting mid-February, CVS Pharmacies will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine at select stores in South Carolina.

Gov. McMaster asked pharmacies to participate to help to extend vaccine services in the state.

"It is now time for the pharmacies to do the same thing the hospitals that have done, which is to kick it into gear, and get everyone one of those vaccines in the arms of a South Carolinian," said McMaster.

CVS Health is doing just that.

The retail drugstore announced it would administer 15,300 total vaccines across the state at 17 select locations.

The initiative is part of an 11 state rollout across 265 CVS Pharmacy locations in the nation. They hope to administer roughly 25 million vaccines per month.

The head of the Biden administrations' COVID-19 response, Jeffery Zient, said they're working on getting the supply.

"Starting on Feb 11, the federal government will deliver vaccines directly to select pharmacies across the country," said Zient. "This will provide more sites for people to get vaccinated in their communities, and it's an important component to delivering vaccines equitably."

Starting February 11, #CVSHealth will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible individuals at a limited number of @CVSPharmacy locations across 11 states through the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program. Learn more: https://t.co/BV2bWbvZi0 — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) February 2, 2021

In the Midlands the locations will be in Columbia and Sumter.

The list of specific stores will be on CVS's website as soon as stores receive shipment and appointments become available on February 11.

You can book an appointment starting February 9. To reigister: