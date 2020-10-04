DALLAS — What started as a small art project with some leftover chalk, has turned into a way of connecting a neighborhood.

Greg Rogers, of Dallas, is a devout Christian who decided to use chalk to tell the Easter story on his sidewalk.

"It's the most important story you could ever tell," Rogers said.

It took Rogers 12 hours over the course of two-and-a-half days to complete the six-pane chalk artwork. The first piece of art depicts Jesus' ride into Jerusalem on a donkey, and then the following pieces take people on a journey from Gethsemane to Golgotha.

"Since they can't go to church, they are viewing this as church," he said.

Rogers told WFAA he is not an artist but does help out with set designs for school plays.

By 6 p.m. Thursday, there were nearly 15 people in front of the home and yet physically distant from each other per CDC guidelines. Rogers told WFAA close to 100 to 150 people show up each day to see the display.

"We get people to talk and when we start to talk, we start to connect," said Rogers.

We are all craving for connection, especially now, and one neighbor helped by putting chalk to sidewalk.

