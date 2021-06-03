Darlington Raceway hosts event to vaccinate 5,000 people

The track "Too Tough To Tame" is known for its intense NASCAR Cup Series races. Many people raced to the gate at the raceway to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Thousands of people came to Darlington Raceway to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The track "Too Tough To Tame" is known for its intense NASCAR Cup Series races. Many people raced to the gate at the raceway to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We certainly believe if you're racing to get the vaccine out to people, there's no better place to do it than at a race track," said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. "This track has hosted many thrilling races over 70+ years. I can't tell you a more meaningful event than we've had here at this track than what we're doing here today and what we'll do on April the 1st."

The event helped vaccinate 5,000 people in the community.

Both those in Phase 1a and 1b who had an appointment drove through the infield tunnel and parked in the garage while they received the vaccine.

Linda Dusenbury came all the way from Georgetown in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am the most grateful person here probably," said Dusenbury. "My heart was just bursting. I'm so grateful to have been able to get the vaccine."

Robert Sinclair from Darlington thought the process went smoothly.

"The medical people out here are real nice. They've done a good job. They directed me where I needed to go. They did a good thorough job."

.Emily Adams, Vice President of Patient Services for McLeod Health, says it took a lot of partners to help make this event run smoothly.

"We knew that we needed to do a little over 500 an hour in order to achieve our goal," said Adams. "We're prepared to be here until we give every last dose today."

Governor McMaster was able to tour the event today. He says it feels good to see a mass vaccination event, almost a year since the pandemic started.

"That's how you get it done and we will get it done and it's this kind of attitude, this kind of willingness to work together and do something that hadn't been done before that is going to make South Carolina even a better place to live, work and raise a family," explained Governor McMaster.