Deadline for SC CARES Act grant programs is Sunday, Nov. 1

New funding available for minority and small business owners, nonprofits. There is a virtual workshop available on Oct. 28.

The deadline for two new SC CARES Act grant programs targeting minority and small business owners and nonprofits is fast approaching.

These programs, available through the South Carolina Department of Administration, will award grant funds to small and minority businesses and nonprofit organizations to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.

Grant awards for the Minority and Small Business Grant Program will range from $2,500 to $25,000.

To qualify for a grant from the Minority and Small Business Grant Program, a business must:

Employ 25 or fewer employees,

Be physically located in South Carolina,

Be in operation from Oct. 13, 2019, to present, and

Have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.

To view more information on the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, visit CLICK HERE.

“This grant opportunity, particularly for those businesses that are mom and pop businesses with 25 employees or less, can be a game changer to sustain small businesses during these unprecedented times,” said Stephen Gilchrist, Chairman of the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage business owners and non-profit leaders to apply."

Grant awards for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will range from $2,500 to $50,000.

To qualify for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, an organization must:

Be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS,

Registered as a public charity in S.C.,

Be physically located in South Carolina,

Be in operation from Oct. 13, 2019, to present, and

Have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.

To view more information on the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, visit CLICK HERE.