Deadline for SC CARES Act grant programs is Sunday, Nov. 1

The deadline for two new SC CARES Act grant programs targeting minority and small business owners and nonprofits is fast approaching.
Applications for the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 1.
These programs, available through the South Carolina Department of Administration, will award grant funds to small and minority businesses and nonprofit organizations to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.
The South Carolina African Chamber of Commerce -- in partnership with the SC Governor’s Office of Administration, SC Legislative Black Caucus, Guidehouse, and E-Vision Technologies -- will host a Small Business Grant Workshop for South Carolina Small Businesses on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 3-4 p.m. Click here to register online for the workshop.
Grant awards for the Minority and Small Business Grant Program will range from $2,500 to $25,000.
To qualify for a grant from the Minority and Small Business Grant Program, a business must:
- Employ 25 or fewer employees,
- Be physically located in South Carolina,
- Be in operation from Oct. 13, 2019, to present, and
- Have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.
To view more information on the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, visit CLICK HERE.
“This grant opportunity, particularly for those businesses that are mom and pop businesses with 25 employees or less, can be a game changer to sustain small businesses during these unprecedented times,” said Stephen Gilchrist, Chairman of the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage business owners and non-profit leaders to apply."
Grant awards for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will range from $2,500 to $50,000.
To qualify for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, an organization must:
- Be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS,
- Registered as a public charity in S.C.,
- Be physically located in South Carolina,
- Be in operation from Oct. 13, 2019, to present, and
- Have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.
To view more information on the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, visit CLICK HERE.
During the application process, if a business or nonprofit organization needs assistance or has questions, they should contact the SC CARES Call Center (803) 670-5170 or SCCares@admin.sc.gov. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.