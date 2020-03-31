COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Defense, in a press release, says that they will continue to let the public know about the amount of COVID-19 cases in the military, but they will not be releasing the information about which bases.

Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah wrote, "As we confront this growing crisis, and out of a concern for operational security with regard to readiness, we will not report the aggregate number of individual service member cases at individual unit, base or Combatant Commands.

The press release goes on to say that the military will still release the number of cases daily in all services, civilians, contractors and dependents.

If you'd like to know more about how the Department of Defense is managing COVID-19 and their daily reports you can click here.

