Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map

The map shows a rosy picture of South Carolina going almost completely to medium community levels. Unfortunately, DHEC says this is not accurate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels.

Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday that a delay in providing COVID data to the CDC led to the issue. The current map on the CDC's website shows most of South Carolina dropping to medium COVID community spread - what appears to be a major improvement from previous weeks.

But DHEC reports that most of the state's counties haven't actually seen this positive turn.

"COVID-19 levels throughout much of SC remain high and we encourage residents to mask when appropriate and stay up-to-date on vaccines and boosters," the state agency reports.

The weekly data not included in the latest map includes 14,967 new cases, 607 hospitalizations, and 13 deaths with a positive rate of 24.9%