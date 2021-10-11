New Delta variant discovered, what health officials know about it

AY.4.2 is the latest COVID-19 variant discovered by health officials. The CDC said don't panic, research on the virus is still being done.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The latest COVID-19 variant to be discovered is the AY.4.2, also known as the Delta Plus variant. Health officials said the new variant is more contagious than the previous delta variant.

"It is a real concern in the unvaccinated population," said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, Infectious Disease Physician at PRISMA Health. "The mutations will not make it invade the immune system better, and that’s what we’re worried about."

The CDC said there is more concern with the current delta strain, but people should be aware there is a new strain. More research for the new variant is still needed.

The virus has been found in eight different states: North Carolina, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Rhode Island and Washington.

While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining, according to state health officials, some municipalities have lifted mask mandates this week.

On Tuesday, the City of Columbia ended it's mask ordinance. Mayor Steve Benjamin cited the decline of cases as the reason for ending the mandate.

"Knowing that there’s a new variant out there’s a new variant out there again, is even more surprising that the city decided to stop masks," said Columbia Resident, Tara Barlowe.

Forest Acres and the City of Cayce also ended their mandates this week. On Tuesday, Richland County Council voted to extend their mask mandate for 60 days.

"We’re not in as bad as shape as we were this time last year," said Richland County Council Member Allison Terracio. "But we still do have cases, probably cases that would be considered too high, really to completely go maskless."

During it's weekly briefing, officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said they still recommend people wear a mask.

"We’re well over hurricane season here," said Dr. Knoche, Public Health Physician for DHEC. "I don’t know if we’re in the eye of the storm, or if the storm is fully passed. As I mentioned, if history is any guide, I think we should be cautious about what could happen with winter approaching and people traveling and meeting together for the upcoming holidays. I would still recommend, at least for the foreseeable future, that people be cautious and err on the side of caution and wear their face masks, even if they’re fully vaccinated."