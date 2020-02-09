x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus

Denmark Tech shuts down campus for two weeks after student tests positive

All classes will meet virtually until September 8 so the college can be cleaned. The student and the roommate are both asymptomatic.
Credit: Denmark Technical College Facebook Page

BAMBERG, S.C. — Class at Denmark Technical College will meet virtually after a student has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The student and their roommate were immediately placed in quarantine in campus healthcare facilities, where they will remain until September 8th, per DHEC guidelines. 

Both students are asymptomatic.  

In a press release, educators said until September 8 all classes will be meeting virtually so that custodial staff can perform a regimented, deep cleaning of all facilities to ensure that any trace of the virus is removed. 

School administration has met with students, faculty and staff to make sure they are aware of the situation and that they continue to use the utmost of care to protect themselves and others.  

RELATED: 1,172 USC students have tested positive for COVID-19

Students and staff came back to campus on August 3.

“Denmark students and staff have been extraordinarily compliant with our extended safety regulations,” said college president, Dr. Willie L. Todd, Jr. “We feel confident that the guidelines we have in place and the actions we are taking will be effective in keeping the Denmark family safe from the spread of COVID-19.” 

RELATED: DHEC to begin reporting school COVID numbers this Friday

This is Denmark Tech’s first case of COVID-19 related to a student in on-campus housing and only the third report of a student case. 