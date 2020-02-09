All classes will meet virtually until September 8 so the college can be cleaned. The student and the roommate are both asymptomatic.

BAMBERG, S.C. — Class at Denmark Technical College will meet virtually after a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student and their roommate were immediately placed in quarantine in campus healthcare facilities, where they will remain until September 8th, per DHEC guidelines.

Both students are asymptomatic.

In a press release, educators said until September 8 all classes will be meeting virtually so that custodial staff can perform a regimented, deep cleaning of all facilities to ensure that any trace of the virus is removed.

School administration has met with students, faculty and staff to make sure they are aware of the situation and that they continue to use the utmost of care to protect themselves and others.

Students and staff came back to campus on August 3.

“Denmark students and staff have been extraordinarily compliant with our extended safety regulations,” said college president, Dr. Willie L. Todd, Jr. “We feel confident that the guidelines we have in place and the actions we are taking will be effective in keeping the Denmark family safe from the spread of COVID-19.”