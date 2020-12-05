COLUMBIA, S.C. — Need to renew your South Carolina drivers license, transfer tags or get a REAL ID but have been delayed by shorter hours at the Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV)?
Relax, your wait is over (or just beginning). As of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, all branches of the SCDMV -- except in Allendale and McCormick counties -- will return to a five day, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, schedule.
Allendale and McCormick DMV locations will continue to open on Wednesdays only.
Customers must continue to schedule appointments through the agency’s website at SCDMVonline.com to maintain social distancing inside branch offices.
Previously, the SCDMV did not open until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to allow for internal staff training. To increase the number of appointments available to serve customers, the SCDMV will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays now through Labor Day.
SCDMV officials said in an email:
- Along with returning to normal days of operations and expanding Wednesday hours, social distancing requirements will remain in effect at all SCDMV Branch Office locations. Customers must continue to adhere to six feet of physical separation between themselves and others while waiting to enter a SCDMV Branch Office. Branch Office lobbies will not be available as waiting areas, and the SCDMV will ensure proper distancing by serving customers using every other counter. Sneeze guards are in place for the protection of both customers and employees. Frequent sanitization will also be a priority of our employees to prevent the spread of germs.
- Non-commercial road tests remain suspended but the SCDMV is assessing several options to resume this service to license drivers. In the interim, a customer in need of a non-commercial road test may contact a licensed driving school in South Carolina to determine if the driving school is offering road tests. The SCDMV will continue to offer motorcycle licensing road tests and will also continue to offer a limited number of Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) skills tests at select locations.
- Customers are encouraged to check the SCDMV website at SCDMVonline.com to see if they can complete their transactions online before attempting to make appointments. Customers can renew their driver’s licenses, purchase duplicate licenses, buy driving records and collision reports, and replace license plates, among other transactions online.
- The SCDMV recognizes the financial hardships you may be experiencing due to COVID-19. The agency has implemented measures to assist you during this time. If you need to renew your vehicle registration or driver’s license, beginner’s permit, or parking placard, you may qualify for an extension to renew those documents. Extensions only apply to certain documents with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. If all requirements to renew vehicle or driver-related documentation are not met by July 1, 2020, the document is considered expired, and you may be subject to a law enforcement citation or a late fee.