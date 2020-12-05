COLUMBIA, S.C. — Need to renew your South Carolina drivers license, transfer tags or get a REAL ID but have been delayed by shorter hours at the Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV)?

Relax, your wait is over (or just beginning). As of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, all branches of the SCDMV -- except in Allendale and McCormick counties -- will return to a five day, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, schedule.

Allendale and McCormick DMV locations will continue to open on Wednesdays only.

Customers must continue to schedule appointments through the agency’s website at SCDMVonline.com to maintain social distancing inside branch offices.

Previously, the SCDMV did not open until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to allow for internal staff training. To increase the number of appointments available to serve customers, the SCDMV will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays now through Labor Day.

SCDMV officials said in an email: